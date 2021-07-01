BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fure Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,812.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 640,992 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

