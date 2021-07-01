Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 143,405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.92.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

