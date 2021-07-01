Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 127.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after acquiring an additional 42,742 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

