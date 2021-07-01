Blair William & Co. IL Has $443,000 Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 933.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in IDACORP by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

