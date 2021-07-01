Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RLI were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in RLI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in RLI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RLI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

