Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EWBC opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

