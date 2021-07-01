BLAST (BLAST) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, BLAST has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $32,107.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006721 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

