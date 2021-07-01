Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $838.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,731.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

