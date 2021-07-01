BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €63.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.72 ($67.90).

BNP stock opened at €52.87 ($62.20) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.12. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

