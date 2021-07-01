BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
DMF stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $9.69.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Income
