BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.22. 213,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

