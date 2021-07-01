Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has $38.26 Million Stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lessened its holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,032 shares during the quarter. ALX Oncology makes up approximately 3.4% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned 1.29% of ALX Oncology worth $38,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,301. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.66. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,240. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

