BOLT (BOLT) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, BOLT has traded down 14% against the dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $319,868.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.91 or 0.00697253 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,719.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

