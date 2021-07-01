Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Short Interest Update

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Boomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.