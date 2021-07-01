Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Short Interest Down 79.8% in June

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BTHE remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 98,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. Boston Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile

Boston Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's lead pharmaceutical drug candidates are BTI-320, a non-systemic carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications.

