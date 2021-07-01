Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 8,907 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,580. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

