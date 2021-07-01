Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 13,480 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 259,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.41. 1,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,860. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.