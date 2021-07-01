Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

