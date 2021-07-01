Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 5,362 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of Utah Medical Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth $1,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

UTMD stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.04. 7,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,707. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $310.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

