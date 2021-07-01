Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

AZO stock traded up $18.41 on Thursday, reaching $1,510.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,166. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,447.50. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.