Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,901,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,674 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.07% of Aegon worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 4.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 36.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of AEG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 8,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

