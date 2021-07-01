BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of BRSD opened at GBX 17.04 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.21. BrandShield Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of £20.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

