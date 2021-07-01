BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of BRSD opened at GBX 17.04 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.21. BrandShield Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of £20.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.
About BrandShield Systems
