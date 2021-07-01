Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $303,000 in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Interface by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,077 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its position in Interface by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interface by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Interface by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $902.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.