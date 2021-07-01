Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 34,968 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 348.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Smart Sand stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Smart Sand, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

