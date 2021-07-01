Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $562,000 in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,959,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,495,000 after acquiring an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after acquiring an additional 51,595 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CR opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. DA Davidson raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

