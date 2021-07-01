Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 247,181 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $869.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

