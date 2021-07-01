Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.82. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

