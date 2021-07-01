Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCFC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.84 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.