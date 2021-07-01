Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 300,177 shares.The stock last traded at $23.91 and had previously closed at $22.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAK. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

