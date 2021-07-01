Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 300,177 shares.The stock last traded at $23.91 and had previously closed at $22.90.
Several research firms have recently commented on BAK. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
