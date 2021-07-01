BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $20,274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

