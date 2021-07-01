Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.83. Broadwind shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 374,670 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on BWEN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadwind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.74.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $89,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,205 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

