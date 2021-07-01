Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.86 billion. APA reported sales of $752.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $6.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $8.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

APA stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -360.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in APA by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

