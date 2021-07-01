Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post $1.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.03. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.