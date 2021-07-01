Brokerages Anticipate Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.84 Million

Brokerages expect that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post $18.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $14.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year sales of $81.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.06 million to $82.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.03 million, with estimates ranging from $89.29 million to $111.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGRN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,555. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

