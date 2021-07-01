Brokerages Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to post sales of $376.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.30 million and the highest is $398.40 million. Coherent reported sales of $298.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $12,732,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,118,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.54. 207,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. Coherent has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.43.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

