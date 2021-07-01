Brokerages Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.45 Million

Analysts expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post $66.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Points International reported sales of $40.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $295.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.53 million to $299.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $403.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

PCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Points International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $17.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77. Points International has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

