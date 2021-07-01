Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Renasant reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Renasant by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 103,008 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Renasant by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $40.00 on Monday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

