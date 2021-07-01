Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Post $1.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.35. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. Loop Capital upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. 676,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

