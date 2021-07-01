Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.