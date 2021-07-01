Brokerages Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post $0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.68. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $97.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

