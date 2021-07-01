Brokerages Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.08 Million

Analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post $91.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.60 million and the highest is $93.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $83.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $438.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $442.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $478.75 million, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $489.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%.

CASA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

CASA traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.71. 5,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $739.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,666,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,666 shares of company stock worth $1,491,360. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casa Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,231 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Casa Systems by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

