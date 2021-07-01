Brokerages Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Chegg reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.30. 882,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,399. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

