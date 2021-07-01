Brokerages Expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.39 billion. L Brands reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $14.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.05 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $19.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on LB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in L Brands by 687.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $72.06. 2,755,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $73.25.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

