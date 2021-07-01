Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.54. Sysco reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

