Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TVTY stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.51. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.61.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

