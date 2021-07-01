Brokerages Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) PT at $26.36

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

