Brokerages Set Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Target Price at $20.67

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRTA shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of FRTA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.51. 218,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,018. Forterra has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth $56,043,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,661 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth $23,106,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth $16,119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 577,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.