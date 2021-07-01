Brokerages Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) PT at $33.36

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Several research firms have commented on SJR. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

