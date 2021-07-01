Brokerages Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Target Price at $95.71

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

SSTK stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.27. 2,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,805. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $2,454,453.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,675,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,526 shares of company stock worth $18,120,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 115.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

