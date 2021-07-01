Brokerages Set TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) PT at $27.25

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,819. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $997.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.